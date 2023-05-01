Oppenheimer Maintains Braze Inc - (BRZE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Braze Inc - (NASDAQ:BRZE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.44% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Braze Inc - is 41.58. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 41.44% from its latest reported closing price of 29.40.

The projected annual revenue for Braze Inc - is 472MM, an increase of 32.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 182 funds or institutions reporting positions in Braze Inc -. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRZE is 0.50%, a decrease of 35.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.45% to 43,130K shares. The put/call ratio of BRZE is 1.54, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ICONIQ Capital holds 8,670K shares representing 9.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,669K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRZE by 99.97% over the last quarter.

Battery Management holds 5,279K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cadian Capital Management holds 5,176K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,623K shares, representing an increase of 10.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRZE by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,929K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,987K shares, representing a decrease of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRZE by 29.33% over the last quarter.

Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. holds 1,745K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Braze Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune's 2021 Best Workplaces in New York, Fortune's 2021 Best Workplace for Millennials, and 2021 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Berlin, Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Braze uses its Investor website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor its investor relations website in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

