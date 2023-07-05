News & Insights

Oppenheimer Maintains Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Outperform Recommendation

July 05, 2023 — 05:59 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on July 5, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 106.25% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Braemar Hotels & Resorts is 8.42. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 106.25% from its latest reported closing price of 4.08.

The projected annual revenue for Braemar Hotels & Resorts is 696MM, a decrease of 3.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.24.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Declares $0.05 Dividend

On April 5, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $4.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.90%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.67%, the lowest has been 0.63%, and the highest has been 11.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.53 (n=141).

The current dividend yield is 0.09 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.68. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 260 funds or institutions reporting positions in Braemar Hotels & Resorts. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 5.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHR is 0.05%, a decrease of 27.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.10% to 48,797K shares. BHR / Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of BHR is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BHR / Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,687K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,367K shares, representing an increase of 11.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHR by 8.40% over the last quarter.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management holds 2,301K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Davidson Kempner Partners holds 2,301K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company.

BDSIX - BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Core Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,112K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,175K shares, representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHR by 24.81% over the last quarter.

Zazove Associates holds 2,102K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment company. The Company acquires and invests in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts serves customers in the United States.

