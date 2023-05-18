Oppenheimer Maintains Bowlero Corp - (BOWL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Bowlero Corp - (NYSE:BOWL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.32% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bowlero Corp - is 20.85. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 48.32% from its latest reported closing price of 14.06.

The projected annual revenue for Bowlero Corp - is 1,051MM, a decrease of 3.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 284 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bowlero Corp -. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 17.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOWL is 0.42%, a decrease of 3.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.08% to 128,017K shares. The put/call ratio of BOWL is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atairos Group holds 63,426K shares representing 37.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,867K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 953K shares, representing an increase of 75.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOWL by 9.99% over the last quarter.

Alta Fundamental Advisers holds 3,234K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,194K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOWL by 24.59% over the last quarter.

Soros Fund Management holds 3,000K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,154K shares, representing a decrease of 171.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOWL by 48.22% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 2,733K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company.

Bowlero Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bowlero Corporation is an American bowling center operator. It is the largest ten-pin bowling center operator in the world with around 300 centers, almost all of which are located in the United States.

