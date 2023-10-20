Oppenheimer Maintains Blackstone (BX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.47% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blackstone is 115.58. The forecasts range from a low of 97.97 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 22.47% from its latest reported closing price of 94.37.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Blackstone is 13,032MM, an increase of 58.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2053 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blackstone. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 0.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BX is 0.53%, a decrease of 1.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.75% to 532,266K shares. The put/call ratio of BX is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 32,309K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,194K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BX by 1.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,031K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,997K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BX by 2.19% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 21,211K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,206K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BX by 0.71% over the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 14,816K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,283K shares, representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BX by 2.82% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 13,081K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,291K shares, representing an increase of 6.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BX by 9.52% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blackstone is one of the world’s leading investment firms. It seeks to create positive economic impact and long-term value for its investors, the companies it invests in, and the communities in which it works. It does this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. its $619 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.