Oppenheimer Maintains Bank of America (BAC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.39% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bank of America is $54.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.24 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents an increase of 7.39% from its latest reported closing price of $50.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bank of America is 109,314MM, an increase of 7.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,731 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of America. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAC is 0.69%, an increase of 2.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.33% to 6,323,436K shares. The put/call ratio of BAC is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 605,267K shares representing 8.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 631,574K shares , representing a decrease of 4.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAC by 9.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 206,828K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 208,623K shares , representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAC by 0.30% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 176,496K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 177,584K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAC by 0.13% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 175,221K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 165,290K shares , representing an increase of 5.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAC by 7.65% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 148,177K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 147,773K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAC by 1.21% over the last quarter.

