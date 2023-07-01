Oppenheimer Maintains Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR (AVDL) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 30, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR (NASDAQ:AVDL) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.82% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR is 17.19. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 15.82% from its latest reported closing price of 14.84.

The projected annual revenue for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR is 23MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 115 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 9.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVDL is 0.38%, an increase of 81.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 49.22% to 50,508K shares. The put/call ratio of AVDL is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,827K shares representing 8.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,208K shares, representing an increase of 82.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVDL by 121.44% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 5,742K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 5,302K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,121K shares, representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVDL by 40.04% over the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 4,572K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,812K shares, representing an increase of 38.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVDL by 90.21% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 3,761K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,754K shares, representing an increase of 26.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVDL by 5.31% over the last quarter.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development and FDA approval of FT218, an investigational, once-nightly, extended-release formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

