Oppenheimer Maintains Ashford (AINC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Ashford (AMEX:AINC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.79% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ashford is 16.32. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 71.79% from its latest reported closing price of 9.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ashford is 723MM, an increase of 130.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ashford. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 11.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AINC is 0.00%, a decrease of 9.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.87% to 325K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 105K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing an increase of 39.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AINC by 38.99% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 60K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AINC by 12.80% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 36K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AINC by 88.99% over the last quarter.

FESRX - First Eagle Small Cap Opportunity Fund Class R6 holds 32K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing a decrease of 30.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AINC by 53.82% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 3.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AINC by 10.41% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.