Oppenheimer Maintains Ashford (AINC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Ashford (AMEX:AINC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 120.09% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ashford is 23.12. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 120.09% from its latest reported closing price of 10.50.

The projected annual revenue for Ashford is 723MM, an increase of 138.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ashford. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AINC is 0.01%, a decrease of 22.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.65% to 329K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 64K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing an increase of 5.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AINC by 0.71% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 60K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AINC by 12.80% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 36K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FESRX - First Eagle Small Cap Opportunity Fund Class R6 holds 32K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing a decrease of 30.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AINC by 53.82% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AINC by 0.54% over the last quarter.

Key filings for this company:

