Oppenheimer Maintains Arcosa (ACA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.61% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arcosa is 75.68. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.61% from its latest reported closing price of 67.81.

The projected annual revenue for Arcosa is 2,168MM, a decrease of 3.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.84.

Arcosa Declares $0.05 Dividend

On March 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 received the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $67.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.29%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.45%, the lowest has been 0.29%, and the highest has been 0.84%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.12 (n=213).

The current dividend yield is 1.26 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 619 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcosa. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACA is 0.26%, an increase of 3.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.76% to 57,137K shares. The put/call ratio of ACA is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,868K shares representing 7.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,863K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACA by 11.06% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,583K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,535K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACA by 12.36% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,437K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,546K shares, representing a decrease of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACA by 15.46% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,967K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,900K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arcosa Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arcosa, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions with leading positions in construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets. Arcosa reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Construction Products segment, the Engineered Structures segment, and the Transportation Products segment.

