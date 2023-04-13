Oppenheimer Maintains Apollo Global Management (APO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.06% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apollo Global Management is $76.38. The forecasts range from a low of $60.10 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 22.06% from its latest reported closing price of $62.58.

The projected annual revenue for Apollo Global Management is $4,822MM, a decrease of 55.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.91.

Apollo Global Management Declares $0.40 Dividend

On February 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 21, 2023 received the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $62.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.56%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.61%, the lowest has been 2.22%, and the highest has been 9.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.58 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.30 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.27%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - PD Large-Cap Value Index Portfolio Class P holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Glenmede Trust Co Na holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 60.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APO by 58.75% over the last quarter.

Tax-managed Growth Portfolio - Tax-managed Growth Portfolio holds 116K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 65.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APO by 271.19% over the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 510K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 434K shares, representing an increase of 14.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APO by 41.24% over the last quarter.

MEFAX - MassMutual Select Mid Cap Growth Fund holds 316K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares, representing an increase of 34.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APO by 105.13% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1164 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apollo Global Management. This is an increase of 80 owner(s) or 7.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APO is 0.64%, an increase of 17.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.28% to 369,694K shares. The put/call ratio of APO is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

Apollo Global Management Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $433 billion as of September 30, 2020 in credit, private equity and real assets funds invested across a core group of nine industries where Apollo has considerable knowledge and resources.

