Oppenheimer Maintains American Express (AXP) Outperform Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of American Express with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.36% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Express is $190.79. The forecasts range from a low of $150.49 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.36% from its latest reported closing price of $162.56.

The projected annual revenue for American Express is $59,192MM, an increase of 16.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.65.

American Express Declares $0.60 Dividend

On March 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 7, 2023 will receive the payment on May 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.52 per share.

At the current share price of $162.56 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.48%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.38%, the lowest has been 0.94%, and the highest has been 2.49%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.40 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eaton Vance Management holds 1,358K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,365K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXP by 2.32% over the last quarter.

IFG Advisors holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXP by 5.36% over the last quarter.

EQTIX - Shelton Core Value Fund Direct Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mirabella Financial Services Llp holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Advisory Research holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3074 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Express. This is an increase of 72 owner(s) or 2.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXP is 0.45%, a decrease of 12.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.71% to 695,199K shares. The put/call ratio of AXP is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

American Express Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

