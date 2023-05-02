Oppenheimer Maintains Ameresco Inc. - (AMRC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Ameresco Inc. - (NYSE:AMRC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.08% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ameresco Inc. - is 65.28. The forecasts range from a low of 44.44 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 60.08% from its latest reported closing price of 40.78.

The projected annual revenue for Ameresco Inc. - is 1,587MM, a decrease of 2.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 462 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ameresco Inc. -. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMRC is 0.38%, an increase of 17.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.85% to 37,639K shares. The put/call ratio of AMRC is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 2,857K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,806K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRC by 19.21% over the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 2,485K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,299K shares, representing an increase of 7.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRC by 14.25% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,193K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,171K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRC by 69.64% over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 1,191K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 995K shares, representing an increase of 16.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRC by 64.60% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,010K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 395K shares, representing an increase of 60.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRC by 106.82% over the last quarter.

Ameresco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. is a leading independent clean technology integrator of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco's sustainability services include upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

