Oppenheimer Maintains Amazon.com (AMZN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.77% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amazon.com is $136.25. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $164.32. The average price target represents an increase of 34.77% from its latest reported closing price of $101.10.

The projected annual revenue for Amazon.com is $575,744MM, an increase of 12.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.72.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lockheed Martin Investment Management holds 378K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 220K shares, representing an increase of 41.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 5.53% over the last quarter.

Summit Financial Strategies holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 30.82% over the last quarter.

Snider Financial Group holds 30K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 18.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 99.91% over the last quarter.

DTMGX - BNY Mellon Tax Managed Growth Fund holds 43K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avalon Advisors holds 179K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 275K shares, representing a decrease of 53.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 99.96% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5934 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amazon.com. This is an increase of 79 owner(s) or 1.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMZN is 1.59%, a decrease of 31.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.37% to 6,747,907K shares. The put/call ratio of AMZN is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

Amazon.com Background Information

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon.

