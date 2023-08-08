Oppenheimer Maintains Alteryx Inc - (AYX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Alteryx Inc - (NYSE:AYX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 82.47% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alteryx Inc - is 68.65. The forecasts range from a low of 55.55 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 82.47% from its latest reported closing price of 37.62.

The projected annual revenue for Alteryx Inc - is 987MM, an increase of 10.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 510 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alteryx Inc -. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 4.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AYX is 0.28%, an increase of 32.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.15% to 58,984K shares. The put/call ratio of AYX is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 3,044K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,783K shares, representing a decrease of 57.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 28.34% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 3,019K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,836K shares, representing an increase of 6.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 3.93% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,967K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,596K shares, representing an increase of 12.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 13.69% over the last quarter.

Bares Capital Management holds 2,138K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,523K shares, representing a decrease of 18.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 8.53% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,861K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,797K shares, representing a decrease of 50.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 27.82% over the last quarter.

As a leader in analytic process automation (APA), Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation. Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on the Alteryx Analytic Process Automation Platform™ to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce.

