Oppenheimer Maintains Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 11, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.77% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alpine Immune Sciences is 16.93. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 31.77% from its latest reported closing price of 12.85.

The projected annual revenue for Alpine Immune Sciences is 48MM, an increase of 65.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 184 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpine Immune Sciences. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 12.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALPN is 0.27%, a decrease of 7.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.68% to 37,344K shares. The put/call ratio of ALPN is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 4,691K shares representing 9.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,688K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALPN by 11.13% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 4,082K shares representing 8.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Great Point Partners holds 3,364K shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,741K shares, representing a decrease of 11.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALPN by 19.38% over the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 2,986K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lynx1 Capital Management holds 2,670K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,136K shares, representing a decrease of 17.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALPN by 10.89% over the last quarter.

Alpine Immune Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is committed to leading a new wave of immune therapeutics. With world-class research and development capabilities, a highly productive scientific platform, and a proven management team, Alpine is seeking to create first- or best-in-class multifunctional immunotherapies via unique protein engineering technologies to improve patients' lives. Alpine has entered into strategic collaborations with leading global biopharmaceutical companies and has a diverse pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

