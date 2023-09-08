Oppenheimer Maintains Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 7, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 532.60% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Akoustis Technologies is 6.58. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $9.71. The average price target represents an increase of 532.60% from its latest reported closing price of 1.04.

The projected annual revenue for Akoustis Technologies is 55MM, an increase of 103.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 230 funds or institutions reporting positions in Akoustis Technologies. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKTS is 0.08%, a decrease of 8.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.79% to 40,997K shares. The put/call ratio of AKTS is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Senvest Management holds 3,326K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,271K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Silverback Asset Management holds 2,042K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,775K shares, representing an increase of 13.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKTS by 20.92% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,619K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,451K shares, representing an increase of 10.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKTS by 6.18% over the last quarter.

First Washington holds 1,614K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Akoustis Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Akoustis® is a high-tech BAW RF filter solutions company that is pioneering next-generation materials science and MEMS wafer manufacturing to address the market requirements for improved RF filters - targeting higher bandwidth, higher operating frequencies and higher output power compared to incumbent polycrystalline BAW technology deployed today. The Company utilizes its proprietary XBAW® manufacturing process to produce bulk acoustic wave RF filters for mobile and other wireless markets, which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and digital back end. Superior performance is driven by the significant advances of high-purity, single-crystal and associated piezoelectric materials and the resonator-filter process technology which drives electro-mechanical coupling and translates to wide filter bandwidth. Akoustis plans to service the fast growing multi-billion-dollar RF filter market using its integrated device manufacturer (IDM) business model. The Company owns and operates a 120,000 sq. ft. ISO-9001:2015 registered commercial wafer-manufacturing facility located in Canandaigua, NY, which includes a class 100 / class 1000 cleanroom facility - tooled for 150-mm diameter wafers - for the design, development, fabrication and packaging of RF filters, MEMS and other semiconductor devices. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in the Piedmont technology corridor near Charlotte, North Carolina.

