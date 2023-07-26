Oppenheimer Maintains Agilysys (AGYS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.43% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Agilysys is 95.62. The forecasts range from a low of 85.85 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 38.43% from its latest reported closing price of 69.08.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Agilysys is 229MM, an increase of 10.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 487 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agilysys. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGYS is 0.37%, a decrease of 4.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 29,177K shares. The put/call ratio of AGYS is 1.66, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mak Capital One holds 3,796K shares representing 14.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,452K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,477K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGYS by 0.41% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1,052K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,154K shares, representing a decrease of 9.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGYS by 11.54% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,019K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 929K shares, representing an increase of 8.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGYS by 6.77% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 917K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 564K shares, representing an increase of 38.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGYS by 57.07% over the last quarter.

Agilysys Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, healthcare, and sports and entertainment. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.