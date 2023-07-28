Oppenheimer Maintains AGCO (AGCO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) with a Outperform recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.79% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for AGCO is 157.37. The forecasts range from a low of 136.35 to a high of $198.45. The average price target represents an increase of 18.79% from its latest reported closing price of 132.48.
The projected annual revenue for AGCO is 13,257MM, a decrease of 6.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.01.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 1048 funds or institutions reporting positions in AGCO. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 5.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGCO is 0.29%, a decrease of 1.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.42% to 68,240K shares. The put/call ratio of AGCO is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Mizuho Markets Americas holds 3,589K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 98.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 3,182.26% over the last quarter.
Lsv Asset Management holds 3,178K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,198K shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 1.48% over the last quarter.
Victory Capital Management holds 2,441K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,434K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 41.45% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,962K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,927K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 8.37% over the last quarter.
IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,910K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,912K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 6.79% over the last quarter.
AGCO Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
GCO is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural solutions and delivers high-tech solutions for farmers feeding the world through its full line of equipment and related services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands, Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®, supported by Fuse® smart farming solutions. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $9.0 billion in 2019.
