Oppenheimer Maintains Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 31, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.03% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Advanced Drainage Systems is 151.07. The forecasts range from a low of 134.33 to a high of $170.10. The average price target represents an increase of 18.03% from its latest reported closing price of 128.00.

The projected annual revenue for Advanced Drainage Systems is 3,085MM, an increase of 5.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Declares $0.14 Dividend

On August 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023 will receive the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $128.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.44%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.69%, the lowest has been 0.31%, and the highest has been 1.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.33 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.76 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.56%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 784 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advanced Drainage Systems. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMS is 0.30%, an increase of 6.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 77,483K shares. The put/call ratio of WMS is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 3,611K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,566K shares, representing an increase of 28.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMS by 379.91% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 3,488K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,542K shares, representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMS by 27.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,347K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,268K shares, representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMS by 28.99% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,314K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,283K shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMS by 28.44% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,937K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,914K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMS by 30.11% over the last quarter.

Advanced Drainage Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic wastewater industries, providing superior drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplace. For over 50 years, the Company has been manufacturing a variety of innovative and environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional materials. Its innovative products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, infrastructure and agriculture applications. The Company has established a leading position in many of these end markets by leveraging its national sales and distribution platform, overall product breadth and scale and manufacturing excellence. Founded in 1966, the Company operates a global network of approximately 60 manufacturing plants and 30 distribution centers.

