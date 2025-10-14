Oppenheimer Maintains AAON (AAON) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of AAON (NasdaqGS:AAON) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.77% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for AAON is $99.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $112.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.77% from its latest reported closing price of $104.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AAON is 1,187MM, a decrease of 5.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 874 funds or institutions reporting positions in AAON. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 3.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAON is 0.27%, an increase of 7.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.88% to 83,681K shares. The put/call ratio of AAON is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blair William holds 2,280K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,178K shares , representing an increase of 4.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAON by 8.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,237K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,190K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAON by 13.98% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,200K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,200K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAON by 11.01% over the last quarter.

Geneva Capital Management holds 2,037K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,898K shares , representing an increase of 6.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAON by 52.25% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,859K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,889K shares , representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAON by 8.99% over the last quarter.

