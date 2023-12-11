News & Insights

'Oppenheimer,' 'Killers of the Flower Moon' land Golden Globe nominations

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

December 11, 2023 — 08:52 am EST

By Danielle Broadway and Lisa Richwine

BEVERLY HILLS, California, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Historical dramas "Oppenheimer," "Killers of the Flower Moon" and "Maestro" scored nominations on Monday for top honors at Hollywood's Golden Globe awards.

The movies will compete for best film drama at a red-carpet ceremony in January, the kick-off to the Hollywood awards season.

Pink-fueled doll adventure "Barbie," the year's biggest box office hit, was nominated for best comedy or musical film alongside "American Fiction," "The Holdovers" and others.

"Oppenheimer" stars Cillian Murphy as the man behind the creation of the atomic bomb. Martin Scorsese's "Flower Moon" tells the story of the murder of American Indians in Oklahoma in the 1920s. Bradley Cooper plays composer Leonard Bernstein in "Maestro" and also directed the film.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine, Editing by William Maclean)

