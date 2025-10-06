Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Zillow Group (Z) with Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Zillow Group (NasdaqGS:Z) with a Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.01% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Zillow Group is $90.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $73.73 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 22.01% from its latest reported closing price of $74.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zillow Group is 2,546MM, an increase of 6.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 885 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zillow Group. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 2.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Z is 0.35%, an increase of 13.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 194,191K shares. The put/call ratio of Z is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 29,018K shares representing 15.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,034K shares , representing a decrease of 6.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in Z by 6.72% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 11,040K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,154K shares , representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in Z by 5.67% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 9,865K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,628K shares , representing an increase of 12.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in Z by 4.81% over the last quarter.

Tiger Global Management holds 6,229K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,215K shares , representing an increase of 16.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in Z by 4.77% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,053K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,991K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in Z by 18.27% over the last quarter.

