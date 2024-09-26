Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2024, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Ultra Clean Holdings (NasdaqGS:UCTT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.73% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ultra Clean Holdings is $59.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 56.73% from its latest reported closing price of $38.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ultra Clean Holdings is 2,255MM, an increase of 20.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 486 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ultra Clean Holdings. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 5.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UCTT is 0.20%, an increase of 0.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.71% to 48,370K shares. The put/call ratio of UCTT is 2.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 3,003K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,868K shares , representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCTT by 18.30% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,904K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,032K shares , representing a decrease of 4.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCTT by 6.08% over the last quarter.

Swedbank AB holds 2,434K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,705K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,689K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCTT by 90.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,374K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,370K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCTT by 4.03% over the last quarter.

Ultra Clean Hldgs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping and component manufacturing, and tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California.

