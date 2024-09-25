Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Ultra Clean Holdings (LSE:0LID) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2024, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Ultra Clean Holdings (LSE:0LID) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 481 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ultra Clean Holdings. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 5.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LID is 0.20%, an increase of 1.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.29% to 48,167K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 3,003K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,868K shares , representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LID by 18.30% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,904K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,032K shares , representing a decrease of 4.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LID by 6.08% over the last quarter.

Swedbank AB holds 2,434K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,705K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,689K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LID by 90.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,374K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,370K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LID by 4.03% over the last quarter.

