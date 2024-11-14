Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Turning Point Brands (TPB) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2024, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.06% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Turning Point Brands is $49.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.06% from its latest reported closing price of $58.04 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Turning Point Brands is 444MM, an increase of 8.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 356 funds or institutions reporting positions in Turning Point Brands. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 5.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPB is 0.14%, an increase of 10.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.79% to 18,730K shares. The put/call ratio of TPB is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 1,573K shares representing 8.89% ownership of the company.

AASMX - Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund holds 791K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 894K shares , representing a decrease of 13.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPB by 3.39% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 757K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,374K shares , representing a decrease of 81.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPB by 73.06% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 691K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 815K shares , representing a decrease of 17.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPB by 0.40% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 679K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 835K shares , representing a decrease of 23.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPB by 3.73% over the last quarter.

Turning Point Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products with active ingredients through its iconic core brands Zig-Zag® and Stoker's®, and its emerging brands within the NewGen segment. TPB's products are available in more than 210,000 retail outlets in North America.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.