Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD) with Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2024, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NasdaqGS:SKWD) with a Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.20% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is $45.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 24.20% from its latest reported closing price of $36.65 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is 848MM, a decrease of 11.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 405 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 16.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKWD is 0.19%, an increase of 105.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.42% to 37,458K shares. The put/call ratio of SKWD is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,212K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,437K shares , representing an increase of 35.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKWD by 64.27% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,212K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,494K shares , representing an increase of 32.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKWD by 47.64% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,406K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,401K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKWD by 6.98% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 1,224K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,117K shares , representing an increase of 8.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKWD by 0.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 987K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 985K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKWD by 0.82% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.