Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of SharkNinja (SN) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2024, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.59% Upside

As of September 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for SharkNinja is $108.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $132.30. The average price target represents an increase of 0.59% from its latest reported closing price of $107.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SharkNinja is 4,438MM, a decrease of 6.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 432 funds or institutions reporting positions in SharkNinja. This is an increase of 106 owner(s) or 32.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SN is 0.60%, an increase of 21.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.03% to 72,147K shares. The put/call ratio of SN is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HighTower Advisors holds 5,497K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,397K shares , representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SN by 17.28% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 3,162K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,876K shares , representing a decrease of 22.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SN by 0.86% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,535K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,413K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,104K shares , representing a decrease of 28.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SN by 7.58% over the last quarter.

Parsifal Capital Management holds 2,113K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,154K shares , representing a decrease of 49.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SN by 15.52% over the last quarter.

