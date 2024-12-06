Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Sagimet Biosciences (SGMT) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2024, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Sagimet Biosciences (NasdaqGM:SGMT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 613.56% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sagimet Biosciences is $33.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 613.56% from its latest reported closing price of $4.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sagimet Biosciences is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 152 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sagimet Biosciences. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 13.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGMT is 0.04%, an increase of 16.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.82% to 21,378K shares. The put/call ratio of SGMT is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,394K shares representing 7.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,366K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGMT by 20.40% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 2,000K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Holdings holds 1,674K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 1,382K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 1,378K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,278K shares , representing an increase of 7.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGMT by 22.02% over the last quarter.

