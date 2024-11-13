Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Rubrik (RBRK) with Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2024, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) with a Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.25% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Rubrik is $45.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 2.25% from its latest reported closing price of $44.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rubrik is 824MM, an increase of 12.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 254 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rubrik. This is an increase of 137 owner(s) or 117.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBRK is 0.51%, an increase of 3.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 138.82% to 45,341K shares. The put/call ratio of RBRK is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Venture Investors holds 2,760K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company.

First Trust Advisors holds 2,493K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares , representing an increase of 97.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBRK by 4,598.45% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,096K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company.

Capital International Investors holds 1,750K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,750K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company.

