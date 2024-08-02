Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Rani Therapeutics Holdings (RANI) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2024, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Rani Therapeutics Holdings (NasdaqGM:RANI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 317.19% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Rani Therapeutics Holdings is $11.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 317.19% from its latest reported closing price of $2.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rani Therapeutics Holdings is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rani Therapeutics Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RANI is 0.04%, an increase of 4.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.24% to 3,289K shares. The put/call ratio of RANI is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 519K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nan Fung Group Holdings holds 494K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

United Services Automobile Association holds 481K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alphabet holds 448K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 148K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares , representing an increase of 23.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RANI by 15.00% over the last quarter.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rani Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company that has developed a platform technology to enable oral delivery of biologic drugs.

