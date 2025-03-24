Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Quince Therapeutics (QNCX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2025, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Quince Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:QNCX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 565.22% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Quince Therapeutics is $9.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 565.22% from its latest reported closing price of $1.38 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quince Therapeutics. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 9.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QNCX is 0.01%, an increase of 65.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.27% to 5,606K shares. The put/call ratio of QNCX is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 848K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EPIQ Capital Group holds 825K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 826K shares , representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QNCX by 118.09% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 523K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 523K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QNCX by 137.36% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 418K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 346K shares , representing an increase of 17.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QNCX by 181.22% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 376K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 339K shares , representing an increase of 9.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QNCX by 34.54% over the last quarter.

Quince Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cortexyme, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering upstream therapeutic approaches designed to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Based upon the evidence generated to date, Cortexyme is currently advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, atuzaginstat (COR388), in the GAIN Trial, an ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. Cortexyme is targeting a specific, infectious pathogen found in the brain and other organs and tied to degeneration and inflammation in humans and animal models.

