Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Pure Storage (PSTG) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2024, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.69% Upside

As of October 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Pure Storage is $67.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 33.69% from its latest reported closing price of $50.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pure Storage is 3,706MM, an increase of 23.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,240 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pure Storage. This is an increase of 95 owner(s) or 8.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSTG is 0.32%, an increase of 0.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.37% to 302,228K shares. The put/call ratio of PSTG is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 15,565K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,866K shares , representing an increase of 4.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 14.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,770K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,457K shares , representing an increase of 3.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 24.07% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 9,505K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,247K shares , representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 29.96% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,769K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,657K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 31.45% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 5,747K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,998K shares , representing a decrease of 4.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 26.09% over the last quarter.

Pure Storage Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pure Storage gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

