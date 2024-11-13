Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Pure Storage (LSE:0KSA) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2024, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Pure Storage (LSE:0KSA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.68% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Pure Storage is 67.10 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 45.49 GBX to a high of 97.73 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 54.68% from its latest reported closing price of 43.38 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pure Storage is 3,034MM, an increase of 0.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,232 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pure Storage. This is an increase of 78 owner(s) or 6.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KSA is 0.30%, an increase of 6.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.63% to 337,915K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 39,629K shares representing 12.09% ownership of the company.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 15,565K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,866K shares , representing an increase of 4.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KSA by 14.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,770K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,457K shares , representing an increase of 3.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KSA by 24.07% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 9,505K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,247K shares , representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KSA by 29.96% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,769K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,657K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KSA by 31.45% over the last quarter.

