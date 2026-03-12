Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Prime Medicine (PRME) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2026, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Prime Medicine (NasdaqGM:PRME) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.54% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Prime Medicine is $6.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.29 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 76.54% from its latest reported closing price of $3.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Prime Medicine is 2MM, a decrease of 54.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 207 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prime Medicine. This is an decrease of 63 owner(s) or 23.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRME is 0.15%, an increase of 59.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.04% to 98,771K shares. The put/call ratio of PRME is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alphabet holds 16,562K shares representing 9.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 5,369K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,478K shares , representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRME by 31.58% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 4,640K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,335K shares , representing an increase of 49.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRME by 305.04% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 3,246K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 3,246K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,630K shares , representing a decrease of 11.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRME by 42.84% over the last quarter.

