Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Pinterest (PINS) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 24, 2024, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.60% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Pinterest is $43.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 43.60% from its latest reported closing price of $30.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pinterest is 4,030MM, an increase of 20.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,456 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pinterest. This is an increase of 103 owner(s) or 7.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PINS is 0.42%, an increase of 1.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.79% to 640,367K shares. The put/call ratio of PINS is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Elliott Investment Management holds 28,000K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 19,791K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 19,177K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,342K shares , representing an increase of 30.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 74.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,940K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,761K shares , representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 24.79% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,921K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,663K shares , representing a decrease of 31.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 5.83% over the last quarter.

Pinterest Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pinterest is a visual discovery engine people use to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations and more. People have saved more than 240 billion Pins across a range of interests, which others with similar tastes can discover through search and recommendations. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has hundreds of millions of monthly active users around the world.

