Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Pagaya Technologies (PGY) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2024, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Pagaya Technologies (NasdaqCM:PGY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 155.33% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Pagaya Technologies is $25.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 155.33% from its latest reported closing price of $9.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pagaya Technologies is 847MM, a decrease of 8.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 154 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pagaya Technologies. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 45.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGY is 0.17%, an increase of 4.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.18% to 17,970K shares. The put/call ratio of PGY is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 1,759K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,789K shares , representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGY by 15.34% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,153K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,256K shares , representing a decrease of 8.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGY by 21.16% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 1,060K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 545K shares , representing an increase of 48.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGY by 142.03% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 961K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,030K shares , representing a decrease of 7.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGY by 29.75% over the last quarter.

Yarra Square Partners holds 619K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 477K shares , representing an increase of 23.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGY by 70.91% over the last quarter.

