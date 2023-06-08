Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Zscaler (ZS) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 8, 2023, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.35% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zscaler is 158.47. The forecasts range from a low of 64.34 to a high of $266.70. The average price target represents an increase of 9.35% from its latest reported closing price of 144.92.

The projected annual revenue for Zscaler is 1,574MM, an increase of 16.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1067 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zscaler. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZS is 0.26%, a decrease of 5.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.35% to 78,244K shares. The put/call ratio of ZS is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 4,162K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,774K shares, representing a decrease of 14.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 15.33% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,054K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,243K shares, representing a decrease of 6.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 7.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,681K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,627K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 1.60% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 2,649K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,879K shares, representing a decrease of 8.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 63.54% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,021K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,012K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 1.51% over the last quarter.

Zscaler Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zscaler accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world's largest in-line cloud security platform.

