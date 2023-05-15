Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of WisdomTree (WT) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.43% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for WisdomTree is 6.97. The forecasts range from a low of 5.56 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.43% from its latest reported closing price of 7.00.

The projected annual revenue for WisdomTree is 310MM, an increase of 1.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.26.

WisdomTree Declares $0.03 Dividend

On April 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 will receive the payment on May 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

At the current share price of $7.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.71%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.25%, the lowest has been 1.04%, and the highest has been 5.19%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.73 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 0.74 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 365 funds or institutions reporting positions in WisdomTree. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WT is 0.14%, an increase of 1.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.20% to 131,292K shares. The put/call ratio of WT is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 15,819K shares representing 10.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,935K shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WT by 1.61% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,768K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,774K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WT by 83.85% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,259K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,150K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WT by 7.36% over the last quarter.

Azora Capital holds 7,199K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,301K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WT by 2.22% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 5,759K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, 'WisdomTree'), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $69.2 billion in assets under management globally.

