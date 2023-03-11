Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) with Outperform Recommendation

On March 10, 2023, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Voyager Therapeutics with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.50% Upside

As of March 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Voyager Therapeutics is $9.59. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 27.50% from its latest reported closing price of $7.52.

The projected annual revenue for Voyager Therapeutics is $15MM, a decrease of 62.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.99.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Trv Gp Iii holds 5,429K shares representing 12.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 4,754K shares representing 11.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 3,396K shares representing 7.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 965K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 908K shares, representing an increase of 5.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VYGR by 1.21% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 797K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 844K shares, representing a decrease of 5.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VYGR by 4.42% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 133 funds or institutions reporting positions in Voyager Therapeutics. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 3.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VYGR is 0.23%, an increase of 83.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.11% to 23,233K shares. The put/call ratio of VYGR is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

Voyager Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Voyager Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases. Voyager is committed to advancing the field of AAV gene therapy through innovation and investment in vector engineering and optimization, manufacturing, and dosing and delivery techniques. Voyager's wholly owned and partnered pipeline focuses on severe neurological diseases for which effective new therapies are needed, including Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, Friedreich's ataxia, and other severe neurological diseases.

