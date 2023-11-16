Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Travelers Companies (TRV) with Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 16, 2023, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) with a Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.68% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Travelers Companies is 196.12. The forecasts range from a low of 168.67 to a high of $241.50. The average price target represents an increase of 15.68% from its latest reported closing price of 169.54.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Travelers Companies is 38,196MM, a decrease of 4.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2162 funds or institutions reporting positions in Travelers Companies. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRV is 0.29%, a decrease of 8.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.27% to 211,730K shares. The put/call ratio of TRV is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,645K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,851K shares, representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 2.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,208K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,187K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 6.25% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,363K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,790K shares, representing a decrease of 6.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 88.52% over the last quarter.

Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Average Etf Trust holds 5,774K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,527K shares, representing an increase of 4.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 8.60% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,499K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,393K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 6.43% over the last quarter.

Travelers Companies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $32 billion in 2020.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.