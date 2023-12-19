Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of TransUnion (TRU) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2023, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.17% Downside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for TransUnion is 67.08. The forecasts range from a low of 47.47 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.17% from its latest reported closing price of 68.57.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for TransUnion is 3,879MM, an increase of 2.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.68.

TransUnion Declares $0.10 Dividend

On November 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.42 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 17, 2023 received the payment on December 4, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $68.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.61%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.45%, the lowest has been 0.28%, and the highest has been 0.97%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.14 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.23 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 906 funds or institutions reporting positions in TransUnion. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 2.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRU is 0.34%, a decrease of 1.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.48% to 233,463K shares. The put/call ratio of TRU is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 13,214K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,333K shares, representing a decrease of 16.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 18.03% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,825K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,809K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 2.91% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 9,233K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,325K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 18.60% over the last quarter.

BlueSpruce Investments holds 8,274K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,019K shares, representing an increase of 27.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 33.35% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 6,822K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,873K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 5.76% over the last quarter.

TransUnion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. The company does this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.