Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of RxSight (RXST) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.01% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for RxSight is $20.91. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 21.01% from its latest reported closing price of $17.28.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for RxSight is $82MM, an increase of 66.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.25.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 441K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 423K shares, representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 0.15% over the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - PD Small-Cap Growth Index Portfolio Class P holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTWV - Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 47.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 88.12% over the last quarter.

TISBX - TIAA-CREF Small-Cap Blend Index Fund Institutional Class holds 27K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

California State Teachers Retirement System holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 1.18% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 151 funds or institutions reporting positions in RxSight. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 4.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RXST is 0.03%, an increase of 6.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.76% to 10,020K shares. The put/call ratio of RXST is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

See all RxSight regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.