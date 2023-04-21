Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Pros Holdings (PRO) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Pros Holdings (NYSE:PRO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.09% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pros Holdings is $37.57. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 33.09% from its latest reported closing price of $28.23.

The projected annual revenue for Pros Holdings is $305MM, an increase of 10.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.49.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JESIX - Small Cap Index Trust NAV holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 374K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 366K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRO by 0.01% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 19K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 25.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRO by 89.56% over the last quarter.

DTSGX - Small Company Growth Portfolio Investment Class holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 9.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRO by 5.93% over the last quarter.

DEUTSCHE DWS INVESTMENTS VIT FUNDS - DWS Small Cap Index VIP holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRO by 6.31% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pros Holdings. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 8.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRO is 0.20%, an increase of 2.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.61% to 53,712K shares. The put/call ratio of PRO is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

Pros Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. The customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into company's industry solutions.

