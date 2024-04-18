Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Oracle (ORCL) with Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2024, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) with a Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.40% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Oracle is 142.87. The forecasts range from a low of 106.05 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.40% from its latest reported closing price of 118.67.

The projected annual revenue for Oracle is 54,047MM, an increase of 2.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3966 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oracle. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORCL is 0.57%, a decrease of 6.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.51% to 1,345,818K shares. The put/call ratio of ORCL is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 51,578K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,705K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 9.52% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38,813K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,830K shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 9.79% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 38,581K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,838K shares, representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 13.89% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 31,810K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,915K shares, representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 10.09% over the last quarter.

Spdr S&p 500 Etf Trust holds 19,721K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,566K shares, representing an increase of 10.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 9.85% over the last quarter.

Oracle Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly- Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database.

