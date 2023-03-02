Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Lennar (LEN) with Perform Recommendation

On March 2, 2023, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Lennar with a Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.60% Upside

As of March 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lennar is $110.56. The forecasts range from a low of $76.76 to a high of $159.60. The average price target represents an increase of 15.60% from its latest reported closing price of $95.64.

The projected annual revenue for Lennar is $29,336MM, a decrease of 12.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $11.82.

Lennar Declares $0.38 Dividend

On January 12, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 27, 2023 received the payment on February 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $95.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.57%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.90%, the lowest has been 0.26%, and the highest has been 2.14%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.16 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 25,776K shares representing 8.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,107K shares, representing an increase of 33.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEN by 73.66% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,838K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,382K shares, representing a decrease of 17.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEN by 2.44% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 13,700K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,646K shares, representing a decrease of 6.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEN by 8.32% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates holds 9,264K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,320K shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEN by 1.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,210K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,074K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEN by 14.26% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1510 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lennar. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEN is 0.32%, an increase of 10.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.57% to 288,273K shares. The put/call ratio of LEN is 2.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

Lennar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments.

