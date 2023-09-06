Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2023, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Lemaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.53% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lemaitre Vascular is 68.85. The forecasts range from a low of 58.58 to a high of $82.95. The average price target represents an increase of 24.53% from its latest reported closing price of 55.29.

The projected annual revenue for Lemaitre Vascular is 175MM, a decrease of 1.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.21.

Lemaitre Vascular Declares $0.14 Dividend

On July 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 17, 2023 received the payment on August 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $55.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.01%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.05%, the lowest has been 0.70%, and the highest has been 1.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.19 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.21 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.47%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 478 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lemaitre Vascular. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 3.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LMAT is 0.19%, an increase of 1.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.86% to 22,974K shares. The put/call ratio of LMAT is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,862K shares representing 8.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,853K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMAT by 24.48% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,363K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,408K shares, representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMAT by 22.59% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 1,276K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 1,226K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,365K shares, representing a decrease of 11.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMAT by 5.19% over the last quarter.

Geneva Capital Management holds 902K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 907K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMAT by 110.25% over the last quarter.

Lemaitre Vascular Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LeMaitre Vascular is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

