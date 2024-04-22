Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2024, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Kymera Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:KYMR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.13% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Kymera Therapeutics is 52.26. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $117.60. The average price target represents an increase of 52.13% from its latest reported closing price of 34.35.

The projected annual revenue for Kymera Therapeutics is 78MM, a decrease of 0.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 367 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kymera Therapeutics. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KYMR is 0.19%, an increase of 55.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.00% to 63,181K shares. The put/call ratio of KYMR is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 5,996K shares representing 9.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,750K shares, representing an increase of 20.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KYMR by 356.43% over the last quarter.

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 5,858K shares representing 9.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,336K shares representing 8.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,057K shares, representing an increase of 5.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KYMR by 77.18% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 5,162K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,739K shares, representing an increase of 8.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KYMR by 85.16% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,816K shares representing 7.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,823K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KYMR by 75.50% over the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kymera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the field of targeted protein degradation, a transformative new approach to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera’s Pegasus™ targeted protein degradation platform harnesses the body’s natural protein recycling machinery to degrade disease-causing proteins, with a focus on undrugged nodes in validated pathways currently inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Kymera is accelerating drug discovery with an unmatched ability to target and degrade the most intractable of proteins, and advance new treatment options for patients. Kymera’s initial programs are IRAK4, IRAKIMiD, and STAT3, which each address high impact targets within the IL-1R/TLR or JAK/STAT pathways, providing the opportunity to treat a broad range of immune-inflammatory diseases, hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors.

