Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Knife River (KNF) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Knife River (NYSE:KNF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.94% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Knife River is 54.06. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 6.94% from its latest reported closing price of 50.55.

The projected annual revenue for Knife River is 2,693MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in Knife River. This is an increase of 215 owner(s) or 21,500.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of KNF is 1.00, indicating a neutral outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Corvex Management holds 2,537K shares.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 876K shares.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 809K shares.

Southeastern Asset Management holds 763K shares.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 741K shares.

