Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of HCI Group (HCI) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 16, 2023, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.06% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for HCI Group is 84.32. The forecasts range from a low of 68.68 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.06% from its latest reported closing price of 79.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for HCI Group is 563MM, an increase of 11.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 338 funds or institutions reporting positions in HCI Group. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 9.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCI is 0.10%, a decrease of 5.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.35% to 11,861K shares. The put/call ratio of HCI is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 1,382K shares representing 16.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 98.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCI by 41.77% over the last quarter.

Tieton Capital Management holds 1,329K shares representing 15.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,281K shares, representing a decrease of 71.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCI by 5.62% over the last quarter.

Empyrean Capital Partners holds 750K shares representing 8.73% ownership of the company.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 599K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company.

Hood River Capital Management holds 594K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 531K shares, representing an increase of 10.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCI by 5.97% over the last quarter.

HCI Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HCI Group, Inc. is an InsurTech company with operations in insurance, software development and real estate. HCI's leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a rapidly growing, technology-driven insurance company that is expanding nationwide to provide homeowners and flood insurance. TypTap's operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI's software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI's largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners' insurance primarily in Florida. HCI's real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.