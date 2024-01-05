Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 5, 2024, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Harpoon Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:HARP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.86% Upside

As of December 15, 2023, the average one-year price target for Harpoon Therapeutics is 15.30. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 42.86% from its latest reported closing price of 10.71.

The projected annual revenue for Harpoon Therapeutics is 8MM, a decrease of 77.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harpoon Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 42 owner(s) or 67.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HARP is 0.06%, an increase of 33.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 90.47% to 1,682K shares. The put/call ratio of HARP is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBDIX - Franklin Biotechnology Discovery Fund holds 445K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C. holds 316K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,157K shares, representing a decrease of 900.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HARP by 15.13% over the last quarter.

Mpm Asset Management holds 313K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,131K shares, representing a decrease of 900.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HARP by 38.01% over the last quarter.

Tekla Capital Management holds 260K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors holds 260K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harpoon Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Harpoon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. T cell engagers are engineered proteins that direct a patient's own T cells to kill target cells that express specific proteins, or antigens, carried by the target cells. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC®) platform, Harpoon is developing a pipeline of novel TriTACs initially focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. HPN424 targets PSMA and is in a Phase 1/2a trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. HPN536 targets mesothelin and is in a Phase 1/2a trial for cancers expressing mesothelin, initially focused on ovarian and pancreatic cancers. HPN217 targets BCMA and is in a Phase 1/2 trial for relapsed, refractory multiple myeloma. HPN328 targets DLL3 and is in a Phase 1/2 trial for small cell lung cancer and other DLL3-associated tumors. Harpoon has also developed a proprietary ProTriTAC™ platform, which applies a prodrug concept to its TriTAC platform to create a therapeutic T cell engager that remains inactive until it reaches the tumor.

